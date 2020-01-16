FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $2.37 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $229.95 million and $13.08 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.97 or 0.05916588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127385 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001156 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 347,889,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,017,250 tokens.

The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token's official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

