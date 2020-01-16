FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

NYSE BUD opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,115 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

