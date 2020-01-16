FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after acquiring an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 68.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

