FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Issued By KeyCorp

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Harsco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

HSC stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.29. Harsco has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2,289.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at $46,134,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

