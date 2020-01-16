FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $215,962.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,862,867 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 235,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,386,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

