FY2019 Earnings Forecast for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Issued By KeyCorp

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the healthcare provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCM. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

RCM stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $6,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $7,505,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.