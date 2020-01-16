FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Radius Health Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.93). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

RDUS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Radius Health stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. Radius Health has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $927.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

