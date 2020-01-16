FY2019 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

APA opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.95. Apache has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after buying an additional 1,441,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 90.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,034,000 after purchasing an additional 720,427 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Apache by 365.6% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 574,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Apache by 40.6% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 336,856 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.