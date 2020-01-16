FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Boosted by Analyst

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

