FY2019 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Lowered by Cormark

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYD. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$215.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:BYD opened at C$213.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 56.20. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$201.63 and a 1-year high of C$219.10.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$562.93 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

