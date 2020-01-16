FY2019 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 206,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

