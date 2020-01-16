FY2019 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Decreased by Analyst

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,203 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

