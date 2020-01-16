FY2019 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

NYSE:LPI opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $604.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

