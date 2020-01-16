FY2019 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

NYSE OAS opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $991.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 13.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,894,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 360,688 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 23.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,777,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after buying an additional 165,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 32,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

