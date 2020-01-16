FY2019 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Lowered by Analyst

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Parsley Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

NYSE PE opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after buying an additional 18,030,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after buying an additional 2,863,746 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,995,000 after buying an additional 1,587,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 1,511,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

