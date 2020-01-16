FY2019 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

