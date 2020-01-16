FY2019 EPS Estimates for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Increased by Analyst

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of SKX opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $662,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,051 shares of company stock worth $7,239,743. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

