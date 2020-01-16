FY2019 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from to in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.38. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

