FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on THC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of THC stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

