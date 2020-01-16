FY2019 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Decreased by KeyCorp

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

NYSE:TEX opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $260,147.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,077 and sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 1.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Terex by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Terex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Terex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

