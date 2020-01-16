FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn ($4.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.85). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $518.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.12 and its 200 day moving average is $294.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $547.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

