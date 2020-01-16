FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

WTFC stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

