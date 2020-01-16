FY2020 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Increased by Analyst

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.