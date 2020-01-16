FY2020 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Decreased by Analyst

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

