FY2020 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Co Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.56. Imperial Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Shares of DIS opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 745,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $104,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,271 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

