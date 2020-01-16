GAMB Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 12% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $494,313.00 and $219,867.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.05889980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034578 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001505 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

