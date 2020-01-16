Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,350 by Analysts at Barclays

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.20).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,365 ($17.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,292.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,153.43. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

In other news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total value of £614,950 ($808,931.86). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13). Insiders sold 147,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,820,788 over the last quarter.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

