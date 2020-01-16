GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) PT Raised to $92.00 at B. Riley

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

GLIBA stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.34. GCI Liberty has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,490.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.