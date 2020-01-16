GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.38 ($30.68).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A opened at €28.81 ($33.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.22.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.