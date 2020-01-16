Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $586.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $586.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.30 million. Generac posted sales of $563.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $14,933,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Generac by 21.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.