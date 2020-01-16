General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a coverage optimism score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted General Motors’ ranking:

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.