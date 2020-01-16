Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,831 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,415,000 after buying an additional 382,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,540,000 after buying an additional 227,010 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $14,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

