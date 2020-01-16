Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.