Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -15,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a current ratio of 16.37. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.