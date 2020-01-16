Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

GAIN opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

