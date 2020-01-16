Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

GAIN opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

