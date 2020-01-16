Gladstone Land Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -385.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

LAND opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

