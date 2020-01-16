GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,860

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,876.47 ($24.68).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,804.40 ($23.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,774.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,703.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34).

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 330 shares of company stock worth $569,837.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

