GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,913.08 ($25.17).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,808.40 ($23.79) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,703.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). In the last quarter, insiders bought 330 shares of company stock worth $569,837.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

