Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target (up previously from GBX 242 ($3.18)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) price target on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 272.31 ($3.58).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 241.95 ($3.18) on Thursday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion and a PE ratio of 39.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.51.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

