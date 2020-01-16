Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

GPN opened at $194.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.13. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $195.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,237. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.