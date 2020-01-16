GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market cap of $237,544.00 and approximately $2,399.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039304 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000617 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,905,253 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

