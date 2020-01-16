GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Tops $310,430.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $310,430.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 8% against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

