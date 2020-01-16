Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 886 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General stock opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

