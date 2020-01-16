Gradient Investments LLC Buys 7,733 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

