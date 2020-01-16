Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 155,103 Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 155,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Infosys stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

