Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $209.77 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.