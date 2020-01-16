Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

