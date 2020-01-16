Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,401 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,115,000 after buying an additional 334,469 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 670,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,532,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,122 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% in the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 343,780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,792,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,891 shares of company stock worth $14,392,352. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

