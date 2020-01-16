Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 636.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 654,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 8,106.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Paylocity by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,047 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,182,530.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,176,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,539,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $136.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $137.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

